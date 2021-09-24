Expanding subdivisions are taking place in Bossier Parish

Hardly a meeting of the Bossier Parish Police Jury is conducted without a number of requests for approval of plans for developments, both residential and commercial, and there seems to be no end in sight.



Existing subdivisions are expanding with new home construction and plans for new residential areas continue to be submitted by developers. Development in the parish doesn’t appear to be confined to one area, with new projects appearing across the board.



Bossier Parish is recognized as one of the fastest growing parishes in the state and the continued development is expected to sustain that status.