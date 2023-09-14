Experience key in hiring veteran Shreveport officer as LSUS’s police chief

Experience.

That was a cornerstone of LSUS’s decision to hire Allen Johnson, a veteran of the Shreveport Police Department leadership, to take over as the university’s Police Chief.

Johnson, who was promoted to the SPD Assistant Chief of Police in 2021, has served with the department for 34 years.

“Allen Johnson’s experience with the Shreveport Police Department was a huge factor in hiring him to be our next police chief,” said Shelby Keith, Interim Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs at LSUS. “He’s had his hand in a number of different areas in his 34 years with the department, and he’s supervised units and departments of all sizes.

“He brings many new ideas for how we can be more responsive to the security needs of our students, faculty and staff.”

As an SPD Assistant Police Chief, Johnson was part of a four-person leadership team that directed a police department with 470 officers.

He directly supervised the West Side Patrol of the city that includes more than 200 officers.

After working on patrol and in the special response team of the street level interdiction unit, Johnson was promoted to detective in the homicide unit in 1993.

Other posts include a mix of intelligence, property crimes, Shreveport Police Academy, supervisor in the patrol/community oriented policing bureau, informational services commander and detective bureau commander before assuming control of the West Side Patrol.

Johnson has numerous certifications and trainings, which include special assignments with the special response team, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force and the Louisiana POST Academy Director’s Association.

“I do have vast experience, and one of my sergeants told me early in my career that I should strive for different experiences to become a well-rounded police officer,” Johnson said. “It’s served me well throughout my career because you get to see a larger picture of the department aside from just your little piece of the pie.

“I’m excited to take what I’ve learned and bring that to the LSUS Police Department.”

Johnson has forward-thinking ideas with the goal of improving accessibility and interaction with LSUS students, faculty and staff.

“Any department can always be more accessible, and we want people to feel like they can approach us so we can be proactive as an organization,” Johnson said. “We’re going to change our uniform to a more casual look because we want to be more approachable in a college environment.

“We’re also working with the administration to become more mobile, visible, and responsive on campus, so you’ll be seeing us on some motorized vehicles. The administration has been great to work with as we implement these changes.”

Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Wiley College.