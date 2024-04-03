EXTENDED LANE CLOSURE: I-20 westbound at I-220, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the lane closure on I-20 westbound in Bossier City has been extended past the I-220 interchange to allow for continued repairs related to the major rehabilitation project that is currently underway.

This extended lane closure is scheduled to be in place for approximately one week, and is necessary to allow for sawing and sealing of concrete panel joints on the interstate.

Motorists should be aware that they may encounter delays, particularly during peak travel times in the morning and evening.

In order to help relieve congestion and vehicle queuing, drivers should utilize the zipper merge method. This method involves staying in the ending lane and merging at the actual merge point when it’s safe to do so, instead of miles before the merge point (see included graphic).

Inclement weather may result in an extension of the timeline for this lane closure past I-220.

Restrictions/Permits: Commercial motor vehicles continue to be prohibited from traveling through the rehabilitation section of the project from Industrial Drive to Hamilton Road, and should utilize the alternate route of I-220.

Alternate Route: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.