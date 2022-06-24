Extreme heat causing roadway issues; DOTD crews to address them

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises motorists throughout the state to be aware of how the extreme summer heat is affecting roadways and to be on the alert for crews addressing heat-related pavement issues. Extreme heat causes pavement to expand, resulting in new cracks, potholes, and buckles in roadway joints.

DOTD crews are already busy this summer with routine road work. Workers will address new heat-related work on a priority basis and as resources allow, so please be patient and be on the lookout for them.

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to traveling by using the following resources for the latest information regarding road conditions:

511 Traveler Information: Travelers can find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at http://www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

MyDOTD: Motorists can receive automatic and up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD here.

Social media: Additional information can be found at DOTD’s Facebook and Twitter pages.