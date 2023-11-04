FALL BACK – DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS TOMORROW

It is time to FALL BACK, as Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday morning, November 5, 2023 at 2:00 a.m. Before bedtime on Saturday night, remember to move your clocks back by one hour. Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier on Sunday than the day before. So, there will be less light in the evenings starting on Sunday.



IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM THE AMERICAN RED CROSS



Take a moment to “test” your smoke alarms to protect you and your family from home

fires.



HOW TO TURN AND TEST



Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. This weekend, test your smoke alarms, replace the batteries if needed and follow these steps to help protect your family:



Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. That’s because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms and follow the instructions. Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.



Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.



For more information, visit: soundthealarm.org/louisiana