FALL GARDENING WORKSHOP TO BE OFFERED OCTOBER 10 AT BOSSIER PARISH LIBRARIES HISTORY CENTER

A free Fall Gardening Workshop will

be offered on October 10, 2023, at the Bossier Parish Libraries History Center in

Bossier City, Louisiana. Horticulture specialist Mark Wilson from the LSU AgCenter will

share fall gardening tips on soil, plants, timing, and more.



There is no charge to attend this workshop, but because space is limited and

food will be served, pre-registration is requested. To pre-register or for more

information on the workshop, call or text (318) 237-8350 and provide your contact

information and the name of the workshop.



The History Center of the Bossier Parish Libraries is located at 2206 Beckett

Street, Bossier City, Louisiana. On October 10, 2023, on-site registration/sign-in will

begin at the library with pizza at 5:15 p.m. The workshop presentation will begin at 6:00

p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m. Persons with disabilities who anticipate needing

reasonable accommodations or who have questions about physical access may contact

Trailblazer RC&D at (318) 255-3554 or ceo@trailblazer.org prior to the meeting or

event.



This presentation is hosted by Bossier Parish Libraries and Trailblazer RC&D.

Free registration for this presentation is made possible by the support of Drax; Hunt

Forest Products, LLC; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC; Canfor Southern

Pine; Burnham Construction; LSU AgCenter; Louisiana Forestry Association; Louisiana

Sustainable Forestry Initiative, and Trailblazer RC&D. Contact Trailblazer RC&D

regarding event sponsorship opportunities at (318) 237-8350.



Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership,

coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage

strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.