FALL WILDLIFE FOOD PLOT WORKSHOP SET FOR AUGUST 30 IN BOSSIER CITY

Learn How to Attract More Wildlife to Your Land at this Timely Workshop



Bossier City, Louisiana, August 10, 2022 – A free Fall Wildlife Food Plot Workshop will be offered on August 30, 2022, at the Bossier Parish Libraries History Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, to provide information on how to improve wildlife habitat by establishing or improving wildlife food plots. This workshop is hosted by Bossier Parish Libraries, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Trailblazer RC&D.



The August 30th workshop will feature information on food plot site selection and development; what to plant and when to plant; soil fertility; weed management; and financial/technical assistance. Wildlife biologist Terry Johnston will share advice on the best plant species, selecting seed, soil testing, and more, as well as share his personal experience with food plots—what worked and what didn’t work.



On-site registration begins at 5:30 p.m. on August 30, 2022, at the Bossier Parish Libraries History Center, 2206 Beckett Street, Bossier City, Louisiana, with refreshments. The workshop begins at 6:00 p.m. and concludes at 7:30 p.m. To pre-register or for more information on the workshop, call or text (318) 237-8350 and provide your contact information and name of workshop.



This workshop will be conducted in accordance with Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines. If you are not feeling well or you have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home.



Free registration and refreshments for this workshop are made possible by the support of these partners and sponsors: Energy Transfer; Hunt Forest Products, LLC; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC; Weyerhaeuser; Allstate Land & Timber Company; National Wild Turkey Federation; Burnham Construction, Inc.; Canfor Southern Pine; Louisiana Forestry Association; Bossier Parish Police Jury; Bossier Parish Libraries; Whitetails Unlimited, Lincoln Parish Chapter; USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; and Trailblazer RC&D.



Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership, coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.



