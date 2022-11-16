False Active Shooter Call to Local High School

Just before noon today Bossier Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers and Patrol Deputies responded

to an active shooter call at Benton High School, that was later determined to be false.



Dispatchers with the Sheriff’s Office Communication Unit received the call at 11:43 a.m. stating there

was an active shooter at Benton High School and that five students had been shot. SROs, Patrol Deputies, and

Detectives arrive at the school and began to search the entire campus for evidence of an active shooter. After an

intensive search and finding no evidence of a shooter on the campus investigators determined that this was a

false call.



Shortly thereafter the school was deemed safe for normal activity and all BSO personnel returned to

normal duty. BSOs Cyber Forensic Unit is investigating the origin of the call. Investigators believe the call

originated from outside of the United States and is similar to the bomb threat the high school received last April.