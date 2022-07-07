Family Reading and Discussion Programs Return In Person for Fall

Families across Louisiana will have the opportunity to once again gather in person for story-sharing, family discussion and shared meals as part of Prime Time’s high-quality family literacy and engagement programs this fall.

More than 50 Prime Time Family Reading and Prime Time Preschool Reading programs will take place in 21 parishes across the state, and nearly all will return to in-person programs for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Prime Time programs are about connections – with each other, our families and our communities,” said Miranda Restovic, president and executive director of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and Prime Time, Inc. “When these discussions take place in person those connections are deepened, as are the conversations that take place around the important humanities themes found in the books that are part of Prime Time programs.”

A program of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH), Prime Time programs involve story-sharing around an award-winning children’s book during a weekly session that takes place for six weeks at libraries, schools, churches, community centers and other local sites. Prime Time Family Reading, for ages 6-10, and Prime Time Preschool Reading, for ages 3-5, encourage families to personally connect with literature and each other and think beyond surface considerations of who, what, when, and where – by using open-ended questioning that spurs and encourages rich discussion across generations. For Preschool Reading, hands-on activities are incorporated to keep younger children engaged.

Prime Time programs are free for families and the partner organizations throughout the state that host them. Families also get to keep the books from the sessions to help build their home libraries. Prime Time’s fall reading programs are sponsored by the Beaird Family Foundation, BHP, Entergy Charitable Foundation, Grayson Foundation, National Endowment for the Humanities, Shell USA and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

In addition to Louisiana sites, Prime Time reading programs are hosted by state humanities councils throughout the United States. This fall, 10 states will host Prime Time reading programs.

“Fall is always an important season in the lives of children and families. Back to school means that the calendar begins again and with it the excitement of possibilities, connection with new and old friends, and exploring new learning challenges,” said Shelly Stocker, LEH vice president of education programs. “This fall, we are deeply grateful to be able to again ensure that family engagement around amazing literature is an easily accessible component of the lives of Louisiana families and beyond.”

You can find a fall Prime Time program near you, along with contact information and dates, by visiting https://primetimefamily.org/prime-time-reading-families/#map.