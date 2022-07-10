FARM POND MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP JULY 26 IN BOSSIER CITY

If you are interested in learning how to manage the water quality, fish population, and vegetation in your pond, consider attending a free Farm Pond Management Workshop scheduled for July 26, 2022, in Bossier City. This workshop is hosted by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Trailblazer RC&D and features special guest speaker Jeff Sibley, fisheries biologist manager with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

There is no charge to attend the workshop. Doors will open at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Complex, 2510 Viking Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana, on July 26, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. for onsite registration. The workshop will begin at 6:00 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. To register to attend, call or text (318) 237-8350 and provide your contact information and the name of the workshop you would like to attend. Persons with disabilities who anticipate needing reasonable accommodations or who have questions about physical access may contact Trailblazer RC&D at (318) 237- 8350 or ceo@trailblazer.org prior to the meeting or event.

This workshop is provided free to the public by the partnership and support of Energy Transfer; Hunt Forest Products, LLC; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC; Weyerhaeuser; Allstate Land & Timber Co., Inc; National Wild Turkey Federation; Burnham Construction; Canfor Southern Pine; Louisiana Forestry Association; Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries; Bossier Parish Police Jury; USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; and Trailblazer RC&D.

Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership, coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.