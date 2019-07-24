Fatal crash in Bossier Parish under investigation

A fatal crash in Bossier Parish over the weekend is under investigation.

On July 21, 2019, at approximately 7 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Airline Drive at the intersection with Kingston Road. This crash took the life of a Shreveport man.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 1996 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 57-year-old Albert Orendorff of Shreveport, was traveling east on Kingston Road. Orendorff disregarded a red light at the intersection of Airline Drive and struck by a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup traveling south on Airline Drive.

The driver of the Dodge pickup, who was properly restrained, received minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital. Impairment is not suspected but a toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Orendorff, who was properly retrained, received life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Impairment is unknown at this time but a toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2019, Troop G has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths.