Fatal Crash on I-20 Under Investigation

At 5:24 this evening, the Bossier City Police Department and Fire Department responded to a major single vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20 at Airline Drive. Louisiana State Police Troop G and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.



The driver of an early 2000’s model Mazda pick-up truck struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to overturn.



The driver and a passenger were transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. The passenger sustained serious injuries but is listed in stable condition. The driver was pronounced dead. Next of kin has not yet been notified.



The crash remains under investigation by the Bossier City Police Department Crash Investigation Team.



All lanes of I-20 eastbound have been reopened.