Fatal vehicle accident on I-20 westbound

From the Bossier City Police Department: Bossier City Police are currently working a fatal crash involving several vehicles in the westbound lanes of I-20 near the Louisiana State Police Troop G building.



Traffic is closed westbound on I-20 from I-220 to Industrial Drive. Traffic in that area is expected to be shut down into the early afternoon while police conduct the crash investigation.

This is a developing story. BPT will post updates as further information is made available.

Photo: David Specht, Bossier Press-Tribune