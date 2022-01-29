Father arrested for Second Degree Cruelty of a Juvenile

On January 25, 2022, Corey Jackson brought his four-month old son to the Emergency Room at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Hospital after the baby had a medical emergency at their residence at the Oasis Apartments in Bossier City. Hospital staff determined that the baby was unresponsive due to severe respiratory distress. CPR was performed for 12 to 13 minutes before the baby was stabilized enough to be transported to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Willis-Knighton South Hospital.



Once the baby was stable enough to be examined, doctors found multiple areas of high density lesions and intracranial hemorrhages, several rib fractures and one wrist fracture, and numerous retinal hemorrhages. The child’s status is currently listed as critical but his condition is expected to worsen as his brain continues to swell. His injuries have been attributed to non-accidental trauma.



On January 28, 2022 an arrest warrant was obtained for Corey Jackson for Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles. Corey Jackson was subsequently booked into the Bossier City Jail on the criminal warrant. Jackson’s bond is set at $350,000.