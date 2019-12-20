Faye Bennett

Bossier City, LA – Faye E. Bennett, 99, of Bossier City, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, the afternoon of Monday, December 16, 2019.

A Celebration of her long life will begin with a gathering of family and friends on Friday, December 20, between the PM hours of 3 & 5, within the State Room of Hill Crest Funeral Home, in Haughton. A Funeral will also take place at Hill Crest, within the chapel, the following day, December 21 at 2:00 PM, with Karl Klaus presiding.

Faye Evans was born on Friday, March 26, 1920, to Claude and Sarah Evans, in Mt. Pleasant, AR.

After high school, Faye attended Arkansas State University—The Red Wolves. Later, she relocated to Louisiana, where she remained faithful to her home state and her beloved Razorbacks. She also later developed a shining to the silver star of the Dallas Cowboys.

She was also quite the worker-bee, as she spent time in retail at WoolCo, and K-Mart. The bulk of her career spanned numerous years as a Receptionist, at LSU-Medical School. On a softer side, she crocheted hundreds of afghans for families, friends, friends of families, and joined a group of fellow members at First United Methodist Church of Bossier City that provided countless afghans to patients in each of the local hospitals. Her greatest passions, however, were reserved for those of her Lord and for that of her family. She loved them both with all of her heart.

Preceding Faye in passing were: her Mother, Sarah Elizabeth McSpadden Evans; father, Claude A. Evans; and one daughter, Jackalin Bennett.

Left to cherish her memory are: her son, Billy Bennett; daughters, Bobbie (Jim) Duffala, Kiersten (Ronald) Whelply, and Colleen Scott; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She will be missed here, yet welcomed in heaven.