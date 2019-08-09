Faye G. Woods

Bossier City, LA – Graveside services for Faye G. Woods, 91, of Bossier City, LA will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. in Springhill Cemetery, Ringgold, LA. Officiating will be Dr. Brian Prucey and Bro. James Snyder. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. at Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, LA.

Faye was born May 14, 1928 in Red River Parish, LA and passed away August 3, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She was preceded in death by Floyd, her beloved husband of 60 years; her parents, Oscar and Jewel Thornton Golson; infant sister, Maude; sister, Mary Beth Waters; brothers, Arleigh and Noble Golson; and son-in-law, R. G. Coburn.

Left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Sherry Hudson and husband, Jimmie and Debra Coburn; sister, Carolyn Braswell; grandchildren, Amy and husband, Kevin, Robby and wife, Kim, and Randy and wife, Nicole; great grandchildren, Callie and husband, Steven, Austin, Bailey, Kyelor, Kelsey, Kinley, Logan and Jayden; great-great grandchildren, Whitley, Brynnleigh, and Maci; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to Elm Grove Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member.