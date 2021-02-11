February 11, 2021 COVID Briefing by Mayor Walker

Mayor Walker discusses the extension of the Modified Phase 2- COVID recovery order extended for three weeks to March 3rd. As Louisiana continues to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and the COVID variant emerging in Louisiana the probability of its spread is increasing. Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker encourages everyone to continue to take the vaccine when it is offered to your age group. And as Governor Edwards encourages, we need to continue to be good neighbors and asks that everyone in Bossier and the State to do their part to continue and to wear your masks and social distance and take the vaccine when available.

Mayor Walker urges everyone to follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if sick.

Here is the link to the video: