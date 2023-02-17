FEBRUARY 18 SPECIAL ELECTION REMINDERS

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds voters that Saturday, Feb. 18 is Election Day for the 93rd Representative District Special Primary Election in Orleans Parish.

In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:

● The deadline to return a voted absentee ballot to the registrar of voters office is Feb. 17 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

● Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

● Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

● Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

● Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.

For more information, please contact our Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.