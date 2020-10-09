Federal and Local Law Enforcement Agencies Conduct Round-Up of Defendants Indicted on Drug Trafficking Charges as Part of Ongoing Effort to Reduce Violent Crime. Three fugitives wanted.

SHREVEPORT, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook and United States Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley announced today that 13 defendants have been arrested on federal charges and 27 defendants have been arrested on state charges following an investigation into drug trafficking activities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area that began in 2016.

This long-term investigation, dubbed Operation Hustle City, was conducted by the DEA’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (“OCDETF”) which is comprised of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers working jointly on drug trafficking cases in the Western District of Louisiana. The investigation has resulted in 4 separate indictments charging 13 individuals with federal drug charges. The prosecution of these defendants is also part of the Department of Justice’s ongoing effort to reduce violent crime in our community.

The indictments allege that these individuals conspired to distribute and possessed with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana. The defendants named in the four separate indictments and their charges are as follows:

Shamariay Duntae Locke, a/k/a “Shu,” a/k/a “Supa Shu,” 35, Haughton, LA

 Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent

to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana –

one count

 Distribution of marijuana – two counts

 Distribution of 50 grams or more of

methamphetamine – one count

Jeremy Rechard Francis, a/k/a “Casper,” 37, Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent

to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana –

one count

 Distribution of marijuana – two counts

Rico Deangelo Lawrence, 34, Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent

to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana –

one count

 Distribution of marijuana – one count

 Distribution of 50 grams or more of

methamphetamine – 4 counts

 Lawrence, who has a prior federal drug

trafficking conviction, is also charged with a

sentencing enhancement based on his criminal

history.

Robert Lynn Baulkman, a/k/a “Fridge,” 34, Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent

to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana –

one count

 Distribution of marijuana – one count

 Distribution of 50 grams or more of

methamphetamine – one count

Danny Glen Roy Welch, 45, Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent

to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana –

one count

 Distribution of 50 grams or more of

methamphetamine – one count

Frank Gilford Joshua, IV, a/k/a “Bubba,” 33, Shreveport, LA

 Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent

to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana –

one count

 Distribution of 50 grams or more of

methamphetamine – 4 counts

Keynon Letray Frazier, IV, a/k/a “Green Eyes, 25, Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent

to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana –

one count

 Distribution of 50 grams or more of

methamphetamine – 2 counts

Michael Shane Haynes, IV, 42, Bossier City, LA

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent

to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana –

one count

 Distribution of marijuana – one count

 Haynes also charged with a sentencing

enhancement based upon his criminal history

Garrett Oshann Sudds, 38, Bossier City, LA

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent

to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana –

one count

 Distribution of 50 grams or more of

methamphetamine – 1 count

Henry A. Wright, a/k/a “Tweety,” 41, Shreveport, LA

Distribution of 50 grams or more of

methamphetamine – 3 counts

Arnelius Danta Terrell, 32, Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent

to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana –

one count

 Distribution of 50 grams or more of

methamphetamine – 2 counts

Ladarrell Cortrell Washington, 39, Shreveport, LA

 Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent

to distribute methamphetamine – one count

 Distribution of methamphetamine – 3 counts

Schyler Algernon Smith, 31, Shreveport, LA

 Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent

to distribute methamphetamine – one count

 Distribution of 50 grams or more of

methamphetamine – 1 count

 Smith also charged with a sentencing

enhancement based upon his criminal history

These defendants have been arraigned in federal court, with the exception of Schyler Algernon Smith, who is in custody and will be arraigned at a later date, and three men who are currently fugitives: Rico Deangelo Lawrence, Keynon Letray Frazier and Ladarrell Cortrell Washington.

Each of the defendant fugitives are aware that they are wanted and should be considered as armed and dangerous and should not be approached by non-law enforcement. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of any of these

defendants, please contact Shreveport DEA Office at 571-362-4972 or the U.S. Marshal’s Service Violent Offender Task Force by using their online tip portal at: www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

In addition to the defendants who are facing federal charges, this joint law enforcement operation also resulted in the following individuals being arrested on state charges:

 Jeff Aldridge, Many, LA;

 Williams Brooks, 58, Shreveport, LA;

 Deandre Brown, 24, Shreveport, LA;

 Timothy Colbert, 32, Dallas, TX;

 Marcus Davis, 41, Shreveport, LA;

 Mischa Early, 42, Shreveport, LA;

 Dallas Edwards, 18, Shreveport, LA;

 Jamarcus Edwards, age and city unknown;

 Chad Feazell, 42, Shreveport, LA;

 Eric Gilliam, age and city unknown;

 Robert Guyer, 22, Shreveport, LA;

 Ronnie Holden, age and city unknown;

 Dominique Jackson, 30, Bossier City, LA;

 Samyah James, 19, Las Vegas, NV;

 Ceazar Love, 27, Shreveport, LA;

 Tra Moore, 26, Houston, TX;

 Valerie Noble, 28, Wasco, CA;

 Corey Parker, 35, Bossier City, LA;

 Blake Perot, 32, Bossier City, LA;

 Toledo Prim, 52, Shreveport, LA;

 Kelvin Roberson, 37, Shreveport, LA;

 Iyana Rodgers, 23, Tomball, TX;

 Mykendrick Shandle, age and city unknown;

 Brandon Small, 36, Shreveport, LA;

 Jayson Smallwood, 22, Bossier City, LA;

 Brian Snider, 39, Haughton, LA; and

 Joey Steele, 44, Bossier City, LA.

“This operation serves as a model of what can be accomplished when federal, state, and local law enforcement join forces to target drug trafficking and other violent crime,” said Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook. “This investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have additional information about these defendants or their associates are asked to contact the DEA immediately.”

DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley said, “Drug dealing and violent crime often go hand in hand and spread fear and destruction in our communities. These investigations and resulting arrests clearly demonstrate the combined strength that federal, state and local law enforcement agencies bring to bear in the battle against these drug traffickers and strike a significant blow to their drug trafficking organizations. We are leveraging our respective resources and expertise to achieve results that we could not accomplish on our own. Our combined, concentrated efforts are making communities safer by disrupting the flow of dangerous drugs to our neighborhoods.”

“We were happy to participate in this interdictive operation and look forward to further cooperative endeavors to make our community safer,” said Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart, Sr.

Shreveport Police Department Chief Ben Raymond added: “Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are committed to reducing violence in our area. Operation Hustle City is but one example of our ongoing efforts to reduce the criminal element; an element that contributes to violent crime and affects all of our residents.”

“I appreciate and applaud the difficult and dangerous work performed by each deputy, officer, and agent. Their dedication is the story, not the actions of a bunch of thugs,“ said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

An indictment is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.



Federal agencies including DEA, Department of Homeland Security, ATF, FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service, all are working jointly with the Louisiana State Police, Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, in conducting this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown is prosecuting the federal cases.