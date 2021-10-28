Federal Face Mask Mandate Remains for Public Transit

The Biden Administration (USDOT) Face Mask Mandate remains in place until January 13, 2022, for public transit systems across the country. This includes inside all SporTran vehicles, terminals, and facilities.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the federal mask mandate in late January 2021, including ride-share vehicles such as SporTran OnDemand. The Biden administration extended the face mask requirements for U.S. transportation networks through January 13, 2022, to address the spread of COVID-19.



The federal mask mandate cover workers and riders of transit bus systems.