Federal Jury Convicts North Carolina Man of Transporting Cocaine through Louisiana

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a

federal jury returned a guilty verdict yesterday afternoon convicting Howard Davis, 45, of

Raleigh, North Carolina, of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote presided over the two-day jury trial.

Testimony at trial showed that on August 2, 2022, Davis was stopped by a Louisiana

State Trooper on Interstate 20 near Minden, Louisiana, for a traffic violation. During the

traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of the story that Davis gave him as to why he was

traveling through the area. The trooper was able to receive information from law enforcement

indicating that the vehicle Davis was driving had been seen in North Carolina during the early

morning hours the day before the traffic stop and was seen later that same evening in Dallas,

Texas. The information Davis provided to the trooper led him to believe that he was not being

truthful. A Louisiana State Trooper K-9 was called in and conducted an open-air sniff of

Davis’ vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. While conducting a search of the

vehicle, troopers found inside the trunk a tote bag containing approximately 4.5 kilograms of

suspected cocaine wrapped in black electrical tape. The cocaine had an estimated street value

of over $110,000. The narcotics were seized and sent to the DEA Laboratory for testing, and

it was confirmed to be cocaine.

Davis faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, and a fine of up to $1,000,000. His

sentencing has been scheduled for October 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and

Louisiana State Police and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy and

Alexander C. Van Hook, Special Counsel to the U.S. Attorney.