Federal Jury Convicts Shreveport Man of Illegally Possessing a Firearm

A federal jury returned a guilty verdict late yesterday afternoon

convicting Recardo Cartrell Pierce, 26, of Shreveport, of being a felon in possession of a

firearm, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge

Donald E. Walter presided over the trial.

According to evidence presented at trial, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies conducted a

stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation on May 21, 2022, in Bossier. Pierce was the sole

passenger in the vehicle being driven by a female companion. When deputies approached the

vehicle, they found Pierce with his seat pushed all the way back near the back seat of the

vehicle and the seat was leaned back. Deputies were given consent to search the vehicle and

found in the back seat behind the driver’s seat, and just within Pierce’s reach, a backpack

containing a Kel-Tec semi-automatic 5.56 caliber rifle with a loaded magazine and a pair of

safety gloves. This high-powered weapon had a round in the chamber ready to fire with the

safety switch in the off position. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and

Explosives (ATF) joined the investigation and tested the firearm and found it to be in working

order.

Deputies learned that Pierce had prior felony convictions and was prohibited from

possessing any firearm or ammunition and he was arrested at that time. Pierce was previously

convicted of the same charge in federal court in 2018.

“Through the joint investigative efforts of deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s

Office and the ATF, the jury was able to hear and evaluate the evidence, deliberate and

convict this defendant accordingly,” stated U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “We look

forward to the sentencing hearing where we will seek a stiff, but just, sentence of

imprisonment.”

Pierce faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised

release, and a fine of up to $250,000. His sentencing date has been set for May 19, 2023.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and

Explosives and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys J.

Aaron Crawford and Seth D. Reeg.