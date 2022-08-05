Home News-Free Fellowship and charcuterie

Stacey Tinsley
Rae Duchesne Powell, owner of Music To Your Mouth Catering, Food Truck, and Charcuteries, taught a class of nearly 100 Ladies at First Bossier Church in Bossier City on Sunday July 31. Class participants learned tips and tricks on how to make a charcuterie board. (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

On Sunday afternoon, July 31, nearly 100 ladies gathered at First Bossier in Bossier City to attend a ladies charcuterie board class.

Rae Duchesne Powell, owner of Music To Your Mouth Catering (Food Truck, and Charcuteries), taught the session. During the class, students learned different techniques in showcasing different meats, cheeses, fruit, nuts and sauces for their own individual charcuterie board.

“There’s a charcuterie for everybody,” said Duchesne Powell.

Powell even gave a little lesson on the history of charcuterie boards and the different types of charcuterie boards that can be made.

Stacey Tinsley

