Fellowship and charcuterie

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

On Sunday afternoon, July 31, nearly 100 ladies gathered at First Bossier in Bossier City to attend a ladies charcuterie board class.

Rae Duchesne Powell, owner of Music To Your Mouth Catering (Food Truck, and Charcuteries), taught the session. During the class, students learned different techniques in showcasing different meats, cheeses, fruit, nuts and sauces for their own individual charcuterie board.

“There’s a charcuterie for everybody,” said Duchesne Powell.

Powell even gave a little lesson on the history of charcuterie boards and the different types of charcuterie boards that can be made.