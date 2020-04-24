FEMA and GOHSEP unite to reimburse expenditures

Due to the nation’s COVID 19 pandemic, many businesses and organizations are facing multiple degrees of financial stress.



In response, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are uniting to reimburse unexpected expenditures that may have been caused by the pandemic.



Those who may be interested in exploring options of possible qualification for reimbursement, please log on to LAPA or LouisianaPA.com and click on the “apply” tab inside of the red banner that stretches from the left to right side of the screen.



By doing so, a request for public assistance begins.

