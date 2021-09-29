FEMA road projects have begun

Work has begun on a second group of asphalt roads damaged during floods of 2015 and 2016. Eleven roads in south Bossier Parish are scheduled for repair and reconstruction in Task Order 2.

Contractors are currently milling and overlaying J.R. Drive, located off Caplis Sligo Rd.

Funds for the projects, which will effect 32 flood damaged roads, are coming from a roughly $30 million settlement the parish received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after winning an appeal in federal court in Washington, D.C.