FEMA Storm Assistance

Citizens still have time to register for disaster assistance for the winter storm that hit the area Feb. 11 through Feb. 19 under the Individual Assistance declaration, but the deadline for doing so is approaching.



Deadline for filing is May 10.



Parishes currently designated for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance include Bossier, Avoyelles, Bienville, Caddo, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Franklin, Grant, LaSalle, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.



To register, call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).