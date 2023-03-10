Field of Dreams Park closed due to alligator

Effectively immediately, Bossier Parks and Recreation officials have closed the Field of Dreams

Park located at 4714 Hazel Jones Road due an alligator on the premises.



An alligator, estimated to be approximately four feet long, has been spotted at Field of Dreams

Park. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has been contacted to assist with

removal of the alligator.



“The safety of our citizens and park’s visitors is a priority and we are taking the necessary steps

to ensure there is no danger to the public,” said Mayor Tommy Chandler. The park will reopen

once it is deemed safe for visitors. There is currently no timeline for its reopening.