Field of Dreams Park temporarily closing for construction and renovations

From the City of Bossier City:

On Monday August 5, 2019, the City of Bossier City announced that the Field of Dreams Park, located at 4716 Hazel Jones Road, will be closed to the public beginning Friday, August 9, 2019. The park will remain closed until planned renovations are complete, which is estimated to take up to six months.

The $795,000 contract includes new wheelchair accessible playground equipment and a new play surface.

Architectural renderings of the renovated park playground (Courtesy of the City of Bossier City):