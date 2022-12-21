Field of Dreams Park to close due to extreme cold temperatures

Effectively immediately, Bossier Parks and Recreation officials have closed the Field of Dreams Park located at 4714 Hazel Jones Road in Bossier City due to the arctic blast forecast for the area.



As a precautionary measure against the extremely cold temperatures, the water to the bathrooms at the park has been shut off to prevent damage to the facility.



At this time, the park is scheduled to be reopened on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Officials are continuously monitoring the weather to determine if the date for reopening can be adjusted.