Field of Dreams Playground Closed for Cleaning

Field of Dreams Playground located at 4716 Hazel Jones Road in Bossier City will be

closed for its annual safety inspection and cleaning on Tuesday, September 27 and Wednesday,

September 28, 2022.



Field of Dreams Playground opened in the spring of 2020 and is the largest playground in

Louisiana! It was created to accommodate children of all ages and abilities, including those who

need assistance or are in wheelchairs. Field of Dreams Playground’s design allows children of

all abilities the opportunity to experience the joy of outdoor play. More information about Field

of Dreams Playground can be found online at www.bossiercity.org/199/Parks-Recreation.



Following the annual safety inspection and cleaning, Field of Dreams Playground will

reopen on Thursday, September 29, 2022.