Fifteen Nonprofit Leaders Selected for the 2023 Nonprofit Capacity Building Cohort

The Institute for Nonprofit Administration and Research (INAR) at LSU Shreveport and the Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits has named the 15 nonprofit leaders selected for the 2023 Nonprofit Capacity Building Cohort.

Brittainy Pope, Executive Director, Bossier Arts Council

Tamara Crane, Executive Director, Bossier Council on Aging

Jamie Jones, Chief Financial Officer, Community Support Programs

Golden Ellis, CEO, Golden Angels

Dee Racouillat, Executive Director of Finance, Koala Club

Arien Ragster, Senior Program Coordinator, Louisiana Public Health Institute

Tracy McComic, Director, Noel Community Arts

Barbara Joseph, Executive Director, North Louisiana Jewish Federation

EP Bourgoyne, Founder and President, North Louisiana LGBTQ

Clarrissa Stephens, Director of Uniforms for All, Northpoint Community Church

Logan Lewis, Executive Director, Red River Revel

Emily Jo Manchester-Sanden, Executive Director, Renesting Project

Belinda Roberson, Executive Director, Renzi Center

Wendell Riley, Executive Director, Robinson Art Center

Lois Maberry, Acting Executive Director, Chair of the Board, Settled Inn Village

The Capacity Building Cohort is being made possible through a grant from the Carolyn W. and Charles T. Beaird Family Foundation. Cohort members will attend nonprofit professional development workshops once a week on the LSUS campus from February through June 2023 and complete a capacity building project for their organization. Projects will be completed by the end of November and presented to the group. Members will be matched with an experienced nonprofit mentor who will provide oversight and feedback during the capacity-building project.

“I’m thrilled to be participating in the Cohort. Entering into just my second year as Executive Director, I believe the Cohort will provide many insights that would otherwise take years to gain. I’d like to thank the Beaird Family Foundation, INAR, and LSUS for making it possible.” Logan Lewis, Executive Director, Red River Revel.