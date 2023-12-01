Find Your Holly Jolly Holiday Spirit at the December Downtown Artwalk!

Get ready for the holliest, jolliest Downtown Shreveport Artwalk of the year! The festive December Downtown Artwalk happens Wednesday, December 6 from 5-8 pm and will take artwalkers to eleven stops filled with art, music, food, a Christmas cookie competition, arty snowflakes, poetry readings, a Krampus art exhibit and wine tasting, and much more.

This will be the perfect night to find your holly jolly happy place while making quick work of your holiday shopping with artist-made jewelry, holiday décor, handmade knives and other cutlery, quilts, welcome mats, clothing, and many other items. While at artspace, step into the Sunflower and Sailor vintage trailer to snap some festive holiday photos. Stop at the Remington where Rodney Sims’ custom airbrush trailer will be set up. While there, see Louis, the amazing mixologist at the Remington, who has created two special drinks for the artwalk only – the Remington Cranberry Bramble and an Eggnog Martini!

The artwalk is always family-friendly, with only two of the locations for those 21 & up. Bring the family, grab your galpals, your bridge club, church group or best buddy and jump on our free Holly Trolley that will be making the loop of locations.

Start at any of the artwalk stops and go from there! Locations include:

Artspace/Pepito XO- 708 Texas Street

Lofts at 624- 624 Texas Street

620 Texas Street

Refine Design/Appli-Ks- 616 Texas Street

Pop N’ Pizza- 500 Texas Street

The Agora Borealis/ Sanctuary Glass Studio- 421 Lake Street

The Remington Hotel and Spa- 220 Travis Street

Shreve Towne Barber- 514 Crockett Street

Uneeda Artist Lofts- 711 Milam Street

Stray Cat- 222 Travis Street **21 and up, please

The Korner Lounge- 800 Louisiana Avenue **21 and up, please

Remember that all on street meter parking is FREE after 5 pm and the two large parking lots at the head of Texas Street and Common Street will also be available to park free after 5 pm. For more information, go to:

www.downtownshreveport/artwalk.