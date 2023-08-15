Fire personnel deployed

Firefighters from multiple Bossier Parish fire departments have been deployed to
Sabine Parish to assist in controlling wildfires that have caused extensive damage
in Kisatchie National Forest near the Florien community.
Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Ian
Snellgrove said Bossier Fire Dist. 1 Chief Robert Roe advised that fire chiefs in the
parish were asked by the state to assist with a strike team for forest and wildland
fires.
Snellgrove said the team was organized early Tuesday and deployed to the area,
arriving around 8 a.m. and are awaiting assignment. Members from Haughton Fire
Dept., the South Bossier Fire Dept. (Dist. 2) and East 80 (Dist. 1) deployed
firefighters and equipment to the scene.