Fire personnel deployed

Firefighters from multiple Bossier Parish fire departments have been deployed to

Sabine Parish to assist in controlling wildfires that have caused extensive damage

in Kisatchie National Forest near the Florien community.



Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Ian

Snellgrove said Bossier Fire Dist. 1 Chief Robert Roe advised that fire chiefs in the

parish were asked by the state to assist with a strike team for forest and wildland

fires.



Snellgrove said the team was organized early Tuesday and deployed to the area,

arriving around 8 a.m. and are awaiting assignment. Members from Haughton Fire

Dept., the South Bossier Fire Dept. (Dist. 2) and East 80 (Dist. 1) deployed

firefighters and equipment to the scene.