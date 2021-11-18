Fire Prevention Officer’s legacy will live on

Local Community mourns the loss of Bossier Parish Fire District #1 Fire Prevention Officer Robert Callahan, better known as “Fireman Bob.”

Robert Callahan was born in Albany, New York on March 21, 1960. He grew up in Albany, New York. He attended Lyndon State College in Lyndonville, Vermont (graduating with a Bachelor’s of Science in Recreation Management). He died on November 12, 2021 after fighting a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Firefighter Bob Callahan, more commonly known as Fireman Bob, was a pillar of the fire service community in our region. Bob worked full-time for Bossier Fire District 1 and part-time for the Haughton Fire Department. Bob dedicated 42 years to the fire service. And, his passion to teach children about fire safety was inspiring. He was a local celebrity amongst the children in Haughton. Not only did he teach our children, but he also presented classes multiple times at the FDIC (Fire Department Instructors Conference), which is a very prestigious honor. We mourn his loss, but rejoice that he is no longer in pain. Bob was a one of a kind individual. And, he will not be forgotten,” said Jimmy Holland, Haughton Fire Chief.

Callahan began his fire service career as a volunteer with the Lyndon State College Fire Department, where he would serve as Captain and later as Fire Chief. He continued on in the fire service working with several departments in New York, Massachusetts and Vermont.

Prior to his death, he completed his service with Bossier Parish Fire District 1 and as the Fire Prevention Officer and Training Officer for Webster Fire Districts 3 and 7. He also volunteered with the Haughton Fire Department.

He was also an adjunct instructor for the LSU Fire and Training Institute. And, he was also a contract instructor for the National Fire Academy. Additionally, he spent several years as both a full-time and a part-time employee of Balentine Ambulance.

“Fireman Bob ” lived his life in the service of his fellow man. Great is his award in Heaven. We will miss him terribly,” said Dodie Horton, District 9 State Representative.

Callahan was laid to rest on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton, LA. Numerous fire trucks and fire department personnel from across the region led the funeral procession escorting him to his final resting place.