FIRST AND ONLY TRAVELING WATER CIRCUS IN THE USA PERFORMING IN BOSSIER CITY

Have you ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure? Cirque Italia is giving you the opportunity to come along on this thrilling quest in their BRAND-NEW production! Don’t miss out on your chance to join us in BOSSIER CITY, LA for performances May 20-23!



Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the C.D.C. and local municipalities. The safety of our guests and employees are of the utmost importance to us. Every member of the Cirque Italia family is committed to the health and wellness of our fans. As such, we have made certain adjustments and accommodations in order to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials. These adjustments and accommodations include some of the following:



Restricted seating capacity

Socially distanced seating with visual cues throughout tent

Mask mandate for anyone over 3 years of age (available for purchase if needed)

Increased number of hand sanitization stations in and around tent

All common areas wiped down and disinfected every 10-15 minutes



In order to assist us to better socially distance, please purchase your tickets in advance

www.cirqueitalia.com

By phone 941-704-8572

At on-site ticket office the week of show



Cirque Italia has sought to bring a high-class experience to audiences all over the United States since its inception in 2012. This year will be no exception as we take you on an exhilarating expedition in search of a pirate’s booty!

The story begins with our Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more. You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid. Your jaws will be dropped and you will be hanging on the edge of your seats with our suspenseful Crossbow act and our dangerous Wheel of Death performances. Try not to flinch and look away if you don’t want to miss any of the excitement! Will Clown Rafinha finally defeat the other pirates who are after his treasure and claim it for himself? You’ll have to see our show for yourself to find out!



Manuel Rebecchi, president and owner of Cirque Italia is tremendously proud of his circus heritage and feels extremely privileged to be able to share it with you in such a fun and memorable way.



Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy.



Tickets may be purchased through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.



For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts.

When: May 20-23

Where: 2950 E Texas St, Bossier City, LA 71111

At: Pierre Bossier Mall

Near: in the parking lot near JCPenney

— Under the stunning White & Blue Big Top Tent



· May 20 – Thursday: 7:30pm

· May 21 – Friday: 7:30pm

· May 22 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

· May 23 – Sunday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Days with no scheduled shows: 10am – 6pm

Days with scheduled shows: 10am – 9pm