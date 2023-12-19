First Guaranty Bank Leads the Way for High School Financial Education

It has always been part of First Guaranty Bank’s mission to deliver financial education to the community. Earlier this year, they did so formally with the creation of FGB Financial Foundations: Financial Wellness at Every Age. The curriculum was designed to offer financial education in a relatable format for both adults and teens. First Guaranty offers informative, in-person sessions to both local businesses and schools.

Most recently, Thomas Calmes, Financial Education Specialist at First Guaranty Bank visited Ponchatoula High School and spoke to students about Banking 101, Budgeting, and Credit.

“Thomas is very interactive,” states Hearrt Williams, Math Essentials teacher at Ponchatoula High School. “He asks the students good questions that I may not think to ask. Hearing the information presented in a different way by a different person is super helpful.” With the recent passing of Louisiana State Rep. Nicholas Muscarello Jr.’s authored bill, financial literacy will be a requirement for graduation for all Louisiana students by 2026.

Representative Muscarello attended the latest FGB Financial Foundations session and had this to say, “if we can change people’s foundations on finance, we can change lives. It’s been encouraging to me because I like people who are passionate — that’s what we need in order to build this curriculum for the state.”

The FGB Financial Foundations program has been introduced in over ten schools/businesses and reached over 500 students so far. For more information on this free program or to learn how your business or students can benefit, contact Thomas Calmes at tmcalmes@fgb.net.