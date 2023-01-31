First Guaranty Bank reports net income for 2022

HAMMOND, La., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (“First Guaranty”) (NASDAQ: FGBI), the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2022.



2022 marked another very successful year for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Earnings increased for the fifth year consecutively. The number of consecutive quarters with a quarterly dividend paid to shareholders increased to 118. Total assets broke through the $3 billion mark to a total of $3,151,347,000 compared to $2,878,120,000 as of the end of December 2021, an increase of 9% year over year. The loan portfolio increased to $2,519,077,000 from $2,159,359,000, an increase of 17% year over year. Asset quality continued to improve as the Texas capital ratio dropped from 6.63% as of December 31, 2021 to 4.48% as of December 31, 2022. The Texas capital ratio was 13.54% as of January 2021. The lower the Texas capital ratio is, the better.



The increase in earnings for the year was modest, $1,600,000 as noted above. The loan portfolio increased in size by 17%. The net earnings were limited by the increase in interest expense as the Federal Reserve raised rates to try to control inflation. The key number is the yield rate on interest earning assets. For the three month period ending December 31, 2021, the yield rate was 5.35%; however, that included PPP fees. If the PPP fees were taken out of that number, the yield rate reduces to 5.12%. For the three months ending December 31, 2022, the yield was 5.77%, an increase of 65 basis points. When you match the significantly higher size of the portfolio with the significantly higher yield as of December 2022, it is clear that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is positioned for significantly stronger earnings in 2023.



Our original markets continue to be strong. Texas, West Virginia and Kentucky have all become major contributors to growth, as expected. The entry into the Houston, Texas market is in process. The table is set for continued financial success. We have continued to improve and strengthen our personnel. We have made significant improvements in our IT processes and our internal loan production processes. We have continued to improve our facilities.



We continue to make First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. stronger and safer.



Thank you for your continued support.



Sincerely,



Alton B. Lewis



President and CEO



First Guaranty, Bancshares, Inc.