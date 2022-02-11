First Guaranty Bank Welcomes New Mortgage Loan Originator

First Guaranty Bank is pleased to welcome Linda Blankenship to the mortgage lending team, representing the Bossier City area. Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Blankenship has had an established career in the banking industry since 2007. Blankenship hopes to use her passion and personal experiences of buying, selling, and refinancing homes to her new position. And aims give peace of mind and guidance to her customers for an overall great experience at First Guaranty

Bank.

When asked about her new role her stated, “I treat my customers and coworkers like family and I’m

ecstatic to be able to bring my passion for loans and helping people to FGB.” When she’s not meeting

new customers, she enjoys watching her two children play sports, singing in the choir, riding horses, and

going to the beach.

Randy Vicknair, Chief Lending Officer at First Guaranty Bank says, “Linda joins our team with a

background in mortgage loan processing and servicing. She closed multiple new loans in 2021 and is a

great new addition to the team. We are excited about what she will accomplish in her new role!”



About First Guaranty Bank



First Guaranty Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide

range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service.

First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty-three branches in Louisiana and Texas. The Company’s common

stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.