First Responders Appreciation Day – This Sunday at Shreveport Baptist Temple

Pastor Howard Hall and the congregation of Shreveport Baptist Temple invite area law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical service personnel to their 8th Annual First Responders Appreciation Day on March 14, 2021, to honor first responders and their families.

“Our police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel are very special people in our community, and we want to thank them and encourage them for serving and protecting all of us,” said Pastor Howard Hall.

The special service will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the main auditorium. Then at noon, everyone will be treated to a fish fry with plenty of desserts following the service. First responders are encouraged to proudly wear their uniforms. Shreveport Baptist Temple is located at 288 Flournoy-Lucas Road near I-49. Call the church at 686-5538 for more information.