First Responders Honored by Knights of Columbus

The Bossier Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Patriot Awards Banquet was held Monday night, May

22nd, to recognize first responders who work very hard to protect the citizens of our cities and parishes.



Bossier Sheriff’s Office Lt. Bill Grumble was recognized with the 2022 Patriotic Award as the “Bossier

Parish Deputy Sheriff of the Year.”



Bossier City Police Department’s Officer Richard Pollitt, Bossier City Marshal’s Office Dep. Anthony

Coleman, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joel Thomas, Bossier City Firefighter Josh Ashby,

Barksdale Air Force Base Firefighters 2nd Civil Engineers Squadron SSgt. Adam Tajuddin, and BAFB

2nd Security Forces Squadron TSgt. Lynsey Bruzzi were honored as the 2022 Patriotic Award winners

for their agencies.



The 4th Degree assembly of the Knights of Columbus is the patriotic order and color guard of the

Knights of Columbus. They are a Catholic fraternal organization dedicated to promoting and conducting educational, charitable, religious, and social welfare works rendering mutual aid and assistance to sick and needy members and their families.



“We began doing tributes to local law enforcement back in the late ’80s,” said the 4th Degree Faithful

Admiral David Vishnefski. “We brought the awards back about ten years ago because we saw a need to recognize the men and women of not only law enforcement but fire and active duty military first

responders as well.”