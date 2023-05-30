First Responders Honored by Knights of Columbus

The Bossier Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Patriot Awards Banquet was held Monday night, May
22nd, to recognize first responders who work very hard to protect the citizens of our cities and parishes.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Lt. Bill Grumble was recognized with the 2022 Patriotic Award as the “Bossier
Parish Deputy Sheriff of the Year.”
Bossier City Police Department’s Officer Richard Pollitt, Bossier City Marshal’s Office Dep. Anthony
Coleman, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joel Thomas, Bossier City Firefighter Josh Ashby,
Barksdale Air Force Base Firefighters 2nd Civil Engineers Squadron SSgt. Adam Tajuddin, and BAFB
2nd Security Forces Squadron TSgt. Lynsey Bruzzi were honored as the 2022 Patriotic Award winners
for their agencies.
The 4th Degree assembly of the Knights of Columbus is the patriotic order and color guard of the
Knights of Columbus. They are a Catholic fraternal organization dedicated to promoting and conducting educational, charitable, religious, and social welfare works rendering mutual aid and assistance to sick and needy members and their families.
“We began doing tributes to local law enforcement back in the late ’80s,” said the 4th Degree Faithful
Admiral David Vishnefski. “We brought the awards back about ten years ago because we saw a need to recognize the men and women of not only law enforcement but fire and active duty military first
responders as well.”