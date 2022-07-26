First Responders Honored by Knights of Columbus

The Bossier Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Patriot Awards Banquet was held Monday night to

recognize first responders who work very hard to protect the citizens of our cities and parishes.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputy Lt. Eric Wikstrom was recognized with the 2021 Patriotic Award as

the “Bossier Parish Deputy Sheriff of the Year.”

Bossier City Police Department’s Lt. Kenneth Johnson, Bossier City Marshal’s Office Dep. Cole

Crook, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy Capt. Luster Coleman and Barksdale Air Force Base

Airman Staff Sergeant Omar Colmenero were honored as the 2021 Patriotic Award winners for their

agencies.

The 4th Degree assembly of the Knights of Columbus is the patriotic order and color guard of the

Knights of Columbus They are a Catholic fraternal organization dedicated to promoting and

conducting educational, charitable, religious, and social welfare works rendering mutual aid and

assistance to sick and needy members and their families.

“We began doing tributes to local law enforcement back in the late ’80s,” said the 4th Degree

Faithful Admiral David Vishnefski. “We brought the awards back about ten years ago because we saw

a need to recognize the men and women of not only law enforcement but fire and active duty military

first responders as well.”

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker and family members of the recipients were on hand to mark the

occasion. Bossier City fireman Skylar Sanford and Barksdale Air Force Base airman Brandon Fail (not

pictured) will be presented with their awards at a later date.

Also pictured in the group photograph are 4 th Degree Knights Robert Morgan, Faithful

Navigator, Dean Sondgeroth, Faithful Captain, and David Vishnefski, Faithful Admiral.