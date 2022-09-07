First Responders Learn New Skills to Save Lives on the Farm

The Brothers of the Boot Chapter of the Fraternal Order of the Leatherhead Society (F.O.O.L.S)

in partnership with the Southeastern Louisiana Agriculture Education Center (AHEC) is proud to

present the “AGRIMEDIC” (agricultural-emergency services) provider course in Minden, La on

October 1-2, 2022.



The Mission of “AGRIMEDIC” Training is to design, develop, implement, and evaluate training

programs for emergency providers and agricultural workers to reduce mortality, injury, and

property loss resulting from agricultural emergencies. “AGRIMEDIC” has trained over 400

emergence services personnel throughout Louisiana in both theory and practice specific to the

agricultural environment. Upon successful completion of the provider course, participants will be

qualified to provide emergency medical services specific to agricultural emergencies. The course

provides “hands-on” practice-based experience for candidates.



The “AGRIMEDIC” training program has been working within Louisiana agricultural and rural

incident response throughout the state. Initial activities began in the year 2000 to discuss farm

rescue education. Two areas of concern were addressed: (1) farm machinery extrications were

often taking a long time to complete, and (2) rescuers were injured, some fatally, during rescues

and fire-ground operations on farms. The “AGRIMEDIC” program is responsible for the lives of

the Louisiana agricultural community and prepares rural emergency responders to serve their

communities.

Brothers of the Boot-F.O.O.L.S. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to provide

fellow firefighters and other first responders, free or low-cost training who, otherwise, would not

have the opportunity to train. We host instructors from Louisiana/Texas Fire Departments, as

well as instructors from all over the United States. Brothers of the Boot- F.O.O.L.S members

host fundraisers to help fund these events, as well as private donations and support from

generous companies and community members who see the importance of highly trained men and

women in the fire service.