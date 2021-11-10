First show is February 11, 2022 at Brookshire Grocery Arena for 5 performances only!

Cirque du Soleil is proud to announce its return to Bossier City, Louisiana in 2022
with its high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. From February 11 – February 13, audiences are invited to the
Brookshire Grocery Arena for 5 exhilarating performances to dive into the eccentric, colorful world of OVO – a dynamic,
immersive ecosystem inhabited by an acrobatic colony of insects.
Ticketmaster Venue On-Sale Begins:
December 3rd, 2021 @ 10:00am
TICKETS LINK: https://www.ticketmaster.com/cirque-du-soleil-ovo-bossier-city-louisiana-02-11-
2022/event/1B005B04C0C94F7B