First show is February 11, 2022 at Brookshire Grocery Arena for 5 performances only!

Cirque du Soleil is proud to announce its return to Bossier City, Louisiana in 2022

with its high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. From February 11 – February 13, audiences are invited to the

Brookshire Grocery Arena for 5 exhilarating performances to dive into the eccentric, colorful world of OVO – a dynamic,

immersive ecosystem inhabited by an acrobatic colony of insects.



Ticketmaster Venue On-Sale Begins:



December 3rd, 2021 @ 10:00am

TICKETS LINK: https://www.ticketmaster.com/cirque-du-soleil-ovo-bossier-city-louisiana-02-11-

2022/event/1B005B04C0C94F7B