FISH FRY FUNDRAISER

Friday, November 03, 2023 starting at 11 AM. SAVE THE DATE

Bossier FOP #39 is raising money for the holidays to help The Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center as well as raising money for several of our officers that are lodge members out with surgeries. The Child Advocacy Center works in close collaboration with local law enforcement, child protective services, the district attorney’s offices, and medical and mental health professionals to provide the best possible services for abused children and their families.

Bossier FOP #39 is using a portion of money from this fundraiser to benefit abused children and their families on Thanksgiving and Christmas. We provide turkeys for the families at Thanksgiving and provide Christmas gifts to the children. We also have several of our members that are out with surgeries, and a portion of the money raised will be used to help them.

The Gingerbread House does so much to help the Law Enforcement community, and we want to let them know how much we appreciate them. DONATION ONLY and the cookout will take place in front of the Bossier City Police Department.