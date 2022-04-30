Fishing: Bossier City’s LeBrun finishes second in Bassmaster Central Open in Miss.

Bossier City’s Nick LeBrun finished second Saturday in the St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open at Ross Barnett presented by Mossy Oak Fishing in Ridgeland, Miss.
LeBrun caught a three-day total of 47 pounds, 11 ounces. After placing 11th on Day 1 with 15-3, he moved to second on Day 2 with 17-9. He finished with 14-15.
Targeting specific shoreline structure and cover, LeBrun was fishing an area where he suspected a late wave of spawners had pulled up shallow.
Covering water to find bass he couldn’t see in the lake’s muddy water, he caught fish on a bladed jig, a Texas-rigged V&M Chopstick and a frog.
“I just stayed on my Lowrance Ghost trolling motor, just junk fishing; fishing what’s in front of me,” he said. “Probably 12 of my 15 fish came out of Pelahatchie Bay. I also had some offshore stuff that I stopped on today.”
LeBrun won $25,500.
Lee Livesay of Longview, Texas, won with 48-11, including 25-12 on Day 1. He won $52,500.
Trevor McKinney of Benton, Ill., was third with 45-9.