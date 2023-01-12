Five Bossier Schools Receive Purple Star Designation

The military plays a vital role in our community and is why Bossier Parish is especially proud that five of its schools are among the first in Louisiana to receive state designation as Purple Star Schools.

Legislation was passed over the summer to give schools throughout the state the opportunity to meet a set of criteria to be deemed Purple Star Schools, signifying they meet a high standard when it comes to providing support and various services to military children and their families.

More than 26-hundred military-connected students attend Bossier Schools and today, Purple Star School banners were presented at Parkway High, Benton and Cope Middle Schools, Benton Intermediate and Kingston Elementary.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce also designated the five schools as Military Community Champions.

The schools will be recognized next Thursday at the Bossier Parish School Board meeting and on April 19th before the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in Baton Rouge.

Holly George is the Military Services Liaison for Bossier Schools.

“This allows the parents to know when they come to the Bossier Parish School Board, these schools are ready to meet the needs of their students and ready to work with them for the transition,” George said. “It’s a large criteria to become a Purple Star School and we are excited that we have some of the first ones in the state.”

Meantime, five other Bossier Parish schools have received state approval for Purple Star School designations and are awaiting official recognition.