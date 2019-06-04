Five high schools, 26 students to represent Bossier at Louisiana Boys State program

Twenty-six students will represent Airline, Benton, Bossier, Haughton and Parkway high schools at the Louisiana Boys State program held at Northwestern State University from June 23-29, 2019.

Louisiana Boys State is a weeklong leadership development and government education program sponsored by The American Legion. The program focuses on participation and personal experience in a model state, complete with governmental bodies and elected public officials. It is designed to mirror the structure and operation of local and state government while providing training in practical citizenship, leadership and character through a non-partisan lens.

The participants, all of whom are incoming seniors from these high schools, are:

Airline

Emmitt R. Antwine

Joshua A. Burns

Jackson S. Shelton

Brennan D. Teutsch

JonGrayson L. Phipps

Benton

Nathaniel A. Bodine

Shaw N. Malley

Cade A. Gaydon

Dalton S. Diel

Bossier

Barrett A. Bussie

Jose I. Rojas-Iracheta

Cody I. Deen

Haughton

Khaylon S. Chapple

Salon A. Culver

James A. Grooms

Nicholas A. Knotts

Andrew D. Morton

Nathan A. Schroeter

Aidan L. Weinreber

Parkway

Brody S. Boone

Garrison J. Gay

Adam J. Johnson, Jr.

Braden J. Primeaux

Zachary S. Rabb

Sonny M. Reed

Michael J. Shelton

“Participating in Louisiana Boys State is like being immersed in all aspects of government and public service. Students take on elected and appointed roles to learn firsthand how our democratic system functions and the business of local and state government is conducted. It is an experience unlike any other,” said William Hogan, program staff member for Louisiana Boys State.

Applications for the program are made through local American Legion posts. Members of American Legion in each part of the state select delegates from their area. Legionnaires look for individuals who understand the value of and possess qualities of leadership, character, and service to participate in the program.

Former delegates that participated in The American Legion Boys State programs across the country over the years continue to inspire current students to apply. Notable alumni include former President Bill Clinton, former Vice President Dick Cheney, news anchor Tom Brokaw, former Louisiana Lt. Governor and current Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, as well as countless local, state, and national lawmakers and business leaders.

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members in 12,875 posts in communities across America. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.