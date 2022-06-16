Five Juveniles Escape Bridge City Center for Youth

At approximately 2:20 am, five juveniles escaped from the Bridge City Center
for Youth (BCCY). The facility is located on 3225 River Road, Bridge City, Louisiana.
Following the incident, OJJ immediately ceased all movement at the facility and made official
notifications to law enforcement. As of 8:30 am, June 16, 2022, law enforcement have
apprehended three of the escapees. Two escapees remain at large.
The escapees are:
17 year old male from East Baton Rouge Parish
16 year old male from Tangipahoa Parish
The juveniles were entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database.
A Command Center has been established at BCCY. The Command Center will gather, track, and
distribute information to assist in their apprehension.
Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately, or the Command
Center at 504-401-3359.
Due to the confidential nature of juvenile records, OJJ cannot release information pertaining to
youth to the media. OJJ has released full information to law enforcement to aid in their
apprehension.