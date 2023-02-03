A flood advisory continues through today (Friday) with a forecast of 1-2

inches of rain in some areas through Friday morning, according to predictions from

the National Weather Service.



More rain is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday next week with up to a

quarter-inch of rainfall expected. Dry weather is expected during the period past

next Tuesday and Wednesday.



Local waterway levels are being monitored by the Bossier Office of Homeland

Security and Emergency Preparedness (BOHSEP). To date, those levels show:



• Bayou Bodcau Land Side catching and flowing water as designed and at 173.74

ft. elev.

• Bayou Bodcau Shreveport Side/Stream Side at 165.14 ft. elevation.

• Red Chute at Dogwood is at 162.52 ft. elev. Forecast crest 21 to 22 feet or

163.93–164.93 elevation; trying to crest currently; Saturday/Sunday after 48 hours

should see slow recession.

• Cypress Lake currently at 181.19 elevation.

• Lake Bistineau at 142.69 ft. elevation.

• Red River Shreveport 18.61 ft.; Red River Lower Lock Dam 5 126.86 elevation.;

Red River Coushatta 25.97 ft.