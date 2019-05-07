Flood warning issued for Cypress Lake and Black Bayou

Another round of heavy rains is expected to hit the area this week and a warning has been issued to lakefront property owners and boat owners on Cypress Lake and Black Bayou.

Robert Berry, District Manager of the Cypress-Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District, is asking that all boats be secured or moved from boathouses immediately. He also believes it would be a good idea to remove items from piers or boathouses than might float away.

National Weather Service forecasters are predicting from four to six inches of rain from Wednesday through Saturday, with thunderstorms expected Wednesday and Friday.

“We also believe there’s a chance the lakes will be closed to boat traffic, probably Thursday afternoon,” Berry said. “We’ll make that determination and make that announcement to the public as quickly as we can.”